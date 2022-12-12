Williams boss Jost Capito has stepped down as team principal after two years at the helm.

Capito joined Williams as CEO in December 2020, becoming boss of the Formula One 1 team in July the following year.

The team confirmed his departure on Monday. Technical director François-Xavier Demaison, who worked with Capito in World Rally Championship, will also leave the team.

Williams has finished last in four of the last five F1 championships.

Capito helped guide the team back to eighth position in his first season with the team, but it slumped back to the back of the order this season.

"It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team," Capito said in the announcement. "I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success."

It means F1 now has two teams without a team boss going into the new year, following Ferrari's announcement Mattia Binotto will step down from his role at the end of December.

Neither Ferrari or Williams have confirmed who will fill the vacant positions.

Capito joined the team shortly after they were purchased by American firm Dorilton Capital, which marked the end of ownership of the Williams family.

One of Capito's final decisions for the team was to promote U.S. driver Logan Sargeant from an academy role to F1, where he will replace Nicholas Latifi in 2023.