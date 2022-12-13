McLaren's Andreas Seidl has joined the Sauber Group as CEO in a surprise move which will see him oversee its Formula One partnership with Audi in 2026.

The move was confirmed on a busy Tuesday in F1, which saw Fred Vasseur leave the Alfa post to join Ferrari as team boss for 2023.

Sauber, which currently races as Alfa, immediately moved to fill the void with the highly-respected Seidl, who is credited with helping McLaren's resurgence since joining in 2019.

Seidl has joined Sauber in a wide and will work on appointing a team boss for the F1 team.

Sauber's press release said he is "tasked with continuing the growth of the group as a whole as Sauber keeps establishing itself as one of the brightest sporting and industrial entities on the market".

McLaren confirmed it has replaced Seidl with Andreas Stella, who joined McLaren with Fernando Alonso in 2015. Stella was named McLaren's racing executive in December 2019.

McLaren's Zak Brown said: "I'm delighted that Andrea Stella will step into the Team Principal role and lead our F1 technical and operational programme. Andrea is a highly talented, experienced and respected member of our team with a strong track record of leadership and success in Formula 1. His move into this role is a great example of the strength in depth we have in our team, and I'm excited to be working more closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.

"I've really enjoyed working with Andreas. He has provided great leadership for the team and has played a significant part in our F1 performance recovery plan and ongoing journey to return to the front of the grid. I thank him for the transparency throughout the process which gave us time to plan accordingly."

McLaren driver Lando Norris tweeted: "Farewell Andreas! It's been mega working with you these last few years. I've never seen our team looking as strong as it is now and some of that is credit to the work you've done. Best of luck in the new job mate, I'm sure I'll see you around."

Signing Seidl is a huge coup for the Swiss-based Sauber team, which has raced as Alfa Romeo since 2019, ahead of the arrival of its new partner Audi.

Seidl said: "It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula One and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years. I can't wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together. I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice: I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work."

Audi is joining F1 under the sport's new engine regulations, set for 2026, which they hope will allow it to be immediately competitive on arrival.

Before F1 Seidl worked with Audi's sister Volkswagen brand Porsche during its dominant period in the World Endurance Championship, winning three Le Mans 24 Hours titles.