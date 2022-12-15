Mick Schumacher has joined Mercedes as reserve driver after Ferrari ended their four-year affiliation with him.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari legend Michael, was looking for his next move in Formula One after being cut by Haas this year following two underwhelming seasons.

On Thursday, shortly after Ferrari confirmed they would be parting ways with the 23-year-old, Mercedes officially announced him as reserve driver for the 2023 season.

The new role will mean Schumacher will conduct simulator duties at Mercedes' Brackley factory and attend races as a potential stand-in for Lewis Hamilton or George Russell should either be unable to compete at certain races, while he will also be available for Mercedes partner teams Williams and Aston Martin.

It also means Schumacher keeps one foot in the door for a future in F1. Former Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries earned himself a full-time F1 drive with AlphaTauri in 2023 following his impressive performance for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

The role continues the Schumacher affiliation with Mercedes, who funded Michael's early career. He also drove for Mercedes between 2010 and 2012, the first three seasons since its return to the F1 grid.

Mick was signed to the Ferrari driver programme in 2019, a year after winning the Formula 3 championship. He won the Formula 2 championship in 2020, earning him an elevation to F1 with Haas in 2021.

Schumacher struggled with an uncompetitive car in the first year but in 2022 was often out-performed by his more experienced team-mate, Kevin Magnussen, and only scored points at two races. Haas replaced him with Nico Hulkenberg for 2022.