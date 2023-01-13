Laurence Edmondson explains the obstacles Andretti and Cadillac will have to clear in their joint F1 entry bid. (1:27)

F1 world champions Red Bull will launch its 2023 car in an event in New York on Feb. 3.

Red Bull will unveil what is expected to be a revised livery and a brand new team kit for reigning drivers' champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen dominated F1 in 2022, winning a record 15 races across the season.

Assuming Red Bull follows previous naming conventions the new car will be called the RB19.

Key dates for F1's 2023 season

F1's 10 teams are based in Europe and they usually unveil their cars ahead of a new season at their factory or at an event, while some opt to release pictures online.

Red Bull has gone against the norm, opting to hold the event in America, where F1's popularity is booming like never before.

There will be three races in the U.S. in 2023, with the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix joining events in Miami and Austin.

Miami joined the calendar last year alongside the established Austin race at the Circuit of the Americas, which has been on the F1 schedule since 2012.