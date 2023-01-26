Sauber managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been appointed as team representative for the Alfa Romeo Formula One team -- a role similar to a traditional team principal.

Former CEO and team principal Fred Vasseur left Alfa Romeo at the end of last year to join Ferrari, with McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl joining the team as Sauber Group CEO.

Alunni Bravi will work below Seidl in the new structure and alongside the heads of the technical and operational departments of the team.

The team, which is run by the Sauber Group, is entering a period of transition as its Alfa Romeo naming deal comes to an end at the end of this season and German car manufacturer Audi takes over ahead of its official F1 entry in 2026.

Alunni Bravi, who is Seidl's first appointment since joining as CEO, will act as the team's official representative at race weekends and away from the track. He has been at the team at board level since 2017 and was named managing director of Sauber last March.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi with Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl. Sauber

"I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way," Alunni Bravi said. "It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.

"I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us: I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future."

Seidl added: "I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the Group. His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression.

"Alessandro representing the team during the Formula One championship will allow me to focus on growing the Group and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that await us. I thank Alessandro for his belief in our vision and I welcome him to this additional position: I am convinced this is another valuable addition to what is without any doubt a very strong team, from the drivers to the management team, to each one of our employees, capable of building on last year's success and creating a bright future for Sauber."