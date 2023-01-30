Laurence Edmondson explains the biggest changes to the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. (1:43)

Audi has taken another step towards its Formula One entry in 2026 by acquiring a minority stake in the Sauber F1 team this month.

Last year, Audi announced its plan to enter F1 in 2026 and in October confirmed it would run its own team by buying a stake in Sauber and building its chassis at the team's factory in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Sauber currently competes in F1 under the Alfa Romeo name as part of a sponsorship deal with the Italian car company that is due to end after the upcoming season.

Exact details of the timeline for Audi's acquisition in Sauber have not been made public, but on Monday the Swiss team confirmed Audi had recently acquired a minority stake.

"The Sauber Group is pleased to announce that, as per the plans outlined in October last year, Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group in January 2023," a statement said.

"This is an important milestone on the way to Audi's entry in Formula One, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand's strategic partner."

Audi will enter F1 in 2026 with both a chassis built by Sauber and its own power unit. Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Audi's power unit project for 2026 is being based in Neuburg, Germany, where the company has already started the development of its F1 engine.

Former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl was appointed as Sauber's CEO in January this year and will oversee preparations for the Audi project.