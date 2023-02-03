Red Bull unveils the RB19, their new car for the 2023 Formula One season. (1:32)

Red Bull has launched the car which will defend the Formula One title in 2023.

While the colour scheme stayed true to previous seasons, Red Bull confirmed at the event at Manhattan's Classic Car Club that it will run fan-designed liveries at the U.S. races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

The images of the car are not the true RB19 which will contest the season, as teams tend to reveal their actual designs on the opening day of testing, which starts on Feb. 27 in Bahrain.

The team comes into the new year as the clear favourite and the benchmark of who to beat.

Max Verstappen won a record 15 races on route to his second title in 2023, while teammate Sergio Perez won three.

Red Bull won the constructors' title in 2022 for the first time since 2013.

The opening race of the season is the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.