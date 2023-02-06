Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon look ahead to the new F1 season, as Williams launches its 2023 challenger, the FW45. (1:17)

Logan Sargeant says it will be an honour to end Formula One's eight-year wait for an American driver this year.

Florida-born Sargeant, 22, will race at Williams this season alongside Alex Albon at a time when F1's popularity Stateside is booming like never before.

Until this year, F1 had been without a U.S. driver since Alex Rossi was replaced with Rio Haryanto at Manor ahead of the 2016 season.

Sargeant feels humbled to end the wait.

"Being the first American in a while is honestly such a privilege" Sargeant said at the launch of Williams' 2023 race car.

"A great opportunity to represent my country to the best of my ability. Having three home grands prix is not something many, if anyone, has ever been able to say so I'm looking forward to being able to enjoy those moments.

"I just really see it as a privilege and an honour."

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

F1 is currently enjoying unprecedented popularity in the States and this year the country will host three races, with the new Las Vegas Grand Prix joining existing venues in Miami and Austin.

"I think the timing is great," Sargeant said.

"You can tell that Formula One in America is at a peak. The amount of people asking me questions and are curious about this sport is massive, it's such a buzz.

"With the trajectory it's on, I don't really see it stopping, to be honest. I think that's a huge plus and something I'm excited to see where it heads."

Unlike many of his compatriots this Sunday, Miami Dolphins fan Sargeant will not be watching the Super Bowl - he has his first taste of Williams' new car on Monday morning at the Silverstone circuit as part of a promotional filming day.

"Our rollout on Monday morning so... I think I'll be watching a replay," Sargeant said when asked about his plans to watch the game.

"I'll have to hide Twitter and everything for a few hours."

When asked his prediction, he said: "It's a tough one, you know. I wanna say the Chiefs but you can't count the Eagles out, I dunno.

"I'm gonna say Chiefs -- 27-23."

Logan will race with the number two on his car in F1, having picked the number for his career ahead of his debut.

His debut will be the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5. There are three test days in Bahrain starting Feb. 23.