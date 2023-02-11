Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri has introduced flashes of red to its colour scheme for the 2023 season.

The Italian team, named after Red Bull's fashion brand, launched their car at New York's Fashion Week on Friday to continue the company's U.S-themed start to the new season.

Reigning champions Red Bull launched their own car seven days ago at Manhattan's Classic Car Club.

AlphaTauri has Dutchman Nyck de Vries at the helm this year along with Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, who is in his third season with the team.

The livery sees one major change, with the red of new sponsor Orlen on the Halo, rear wing and wheel covers.

The red on the rear wing helps make up an Italian flag with the green and white of the end plate.

The team is based out of Faenza, a short distance from the Imola circuit which will host the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.