Ferrari launches 2023 car, aims for F1 title

Ferrari has launched the car it hopes will end its 15-year title drought in Formula One, the SF23.

The new car retains Ferrari's famous red livery with added black along the front of the chassis and on the rear wing, where the team name is written in white letters.

Ferrari launched the SF23 in front of a temporary grandstand at its Fiorano test track, packed with 500 fans as well as students from local schools and universities.

In a rarity for F1 car launches, drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz then drove a handful of laps each for the fans in attendance and those watching online streams.

Ferrari has not won a Formula One title since its constructors' success in 2008 and not won a drivers' championship since Kimi Raikkonen took the crown in 2007.

Leclerc hopes the new car can end the wait for Ferrari's fans.

"The goal is to win, clearly," Leclerc said at the launch event. "Winning is what motivates me and the team. I'm excited to get back in the car and try to win that championship."

A coin toss decided which of the drivers would go first for the laps of Fiorano, but Sainz was kept up to date on progress over team radio as Leclerc completed the car's first laps.

"Everything feels good mate," Leclerc told Sainz.

Sainz responded: "You are P1 for the moment!"

"P1 baby!" came the reply from the cockpit.

The SF23 heralds the start of a new era at Maranello after Fred Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto as Ferrari team principal over the winter.

Binotto's tenure came to an end following a disappointing 2022 title campaign in which the team failed to deliver on its early season promise and ultimately finished with just four wins compared to the 17 of world champions Red Bull.

The key ingredients for success appeared to be in place last year, but after a strong start to the season Ferrari capitulated with a series of reliability issues, strategy mistakes and driver errors.

The reliability issues forced Ferrari to sacrifice engine performance in the hope of guaranteeing race finishes and rectifying those issues has been a key focus over the winter.

However, the team also fell short of Red Bull with its car development and missed out on several opportunities due to questionable strategy calls. Vasseur said he had reviewed last year's strategy decisions since joining last month, but there are no plans to replace key members of the pit wall before the first race.

Ferrari will continue with race drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz this year, with Vasseur saying they will receive equal treatment unless one emerges with a clear shot at the title.