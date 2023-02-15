F1 2023: All 10 liveries in full

A look at the liveries of all 10 teams ahead of the new Formula One season.

Red Bull

Car name: RB19

Red Bull's livery is unchanged from its dominant 2022 season, but if it ain't broke, why fix it? The team has returned to championship form in the iconic look it has used for several seasons now. But it won't stay the same throughout 2023 -- at the three U.S. races this year, Red Bull will run a fan-designed livery.

Red Bull presented an unchanged livery for the new season. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull Racing

Ferrari

Car name: SF-23

Ferrari made some small but effective tweaks to its livery this year, putting its name in white on the black rear wing, and featuring a few more trims of black around the chassis. Ferrari also claims the red is "brand new" thanks to a new tone mixed by Ferrari Design, which will also appear as a gloss paint on the 499P Hypercar competing at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Ferrari has added its name in white to the rear wing. Ferrari

Ferrari has added more black to its famous shade of red this year. Ferrari

Mercedes

Car name: W14

Mercedes' return to all-black created headlines and it is certainly one of the most striking cars on the grid. While it was a case of Mercedes giving the fans what they wanted, the team also stripped much of the paint away in order to save weight as efficiently as possible. The two cars will also have a clear point of difference on them, with Lewis Hamilton's number in yellow and George Russell's in green.

George Russell drove the first laps with the Mercedes 2023 car at an shakedown event at Silverstone. Mercedes

Mercedes ran a black car for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Mercedes

Alpine

Car name: A523

As it did last year, Alpine will run a pink car at the first three races of 2023, before switching back to its customary blue and pink car for the rest of the season.

The pink livery will run at just three races this year. Alpine

Alpine will revert back to an unchanged blue and pink car for the rest of the year. Alpine

McLaren

Car name: MCL60

McLaren's car name is a nod to the team's 60th anniversary and its livery features the iconic papaya orange synonymous with the company's racing cars. McLaren's car finished 2022 with plenty of paint stripped off the car to save weight and this year's edition continues that theme.

The McLaren MCL60 shares the pull-rod front suspension that featured on its predecessor. McLaren

Alfa Romeo

Car name: C43

Perhaps the standout livery of the new grid, Alfa Romeo went all-out for the final car it will run in F1 before ending its title sponsorship deal of the Sauber team. While it's another car featuring a lot of black for weight-saving reasons, Alfa mixed it perfectly with the red -- the back of the rear wing still carries the colours of the Italian flag.

The new Alfa Romeo C43 was unveiled via an online launch. Sauber F1 team

Aston Martin

Car name: AMR23

At first glance Aston Martin's livery is completely unchanged, although the team did slightly tweak the tone of green on this year's car.

Aston Martin

Haas

Car name: VF-23

To continue the theme of the year Haas has stripped back a lot of its paintwork and returned back to the colour scheme it ran before its Uralkali partnership, which saw the car carry the colours of the Russian flag in 2021 and 2022. The team marks its new title partnership with MoneyGram with big flashes of red on the car.

Haas will have Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen in its driver line-up this year. Haas

New title sponsor MoneyGram features prominently on the new livery. Haas

AlphaTauri

Car name: AT04

AlphaTauri's car has changed subtly, even if the general colour scheme is still the same. The team has changed which way around its colours are -- the bull logo on the engine cover is now blue, not white, as it was in 2022 -- and the team has made the side of the car predominantly blue. There are flashes of red around it thanks to new sponsor Orlen and from the front the car looks significantly different, with the blue front replaced by a white nose.

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri

Williams

Car name: FW45

Despite rumours of a huge overhaul to mark the team's new partnership with Gulf, Williams has stuck to its most recent shade of blue for 2023. The clever use of its Duracell sponsorship on the airbox -- something it carried on the car at a few races last year -- is a striking feature and a clever way to highlight a team partner.