Lance Stroll will miss all of Formula One preseason testing with Aston Martin after suffering minor injuries in a bicycle crash this week.

Stroll was "involved in a minor accident" while training in Spain, the team confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The team is yet to confirm who will replace Stroll in testing, with new signing Fernando Alonso likely in line for more time behind the wheel than initially planned.

F1 preseason testing takes place between February 23-25 at Bahrain's Sakhir International Circuit.

Stroll and the team expect a quick recovery and are keeping tabs on his fitness ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, held at the same venue on March 5.

"I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season," Stroll said. "I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible."

Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich and former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne are the team's reserve drivers -- both would be logical candidates to fill in for Stroll if the team does not want to spread Alonso across all three days of track time.