McLaren to race with rotating digital sponsor panels

McLaren will achieve a first in Formula One at the Bahrain Grand Prix by running rotating digital sponsorships on its race car.

The team has fitted two-display, dynamic branding technology, created by Seamless Digital, on either side of the cockpit of its MCL60 car for the upcoming season. The panels will be visible from the onboard cameras which are used by F1 TV broadcasts.

McLaren trialled the technology in a practice session ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin last October but wanted to assess the weight implications before putting it on the car for a whole year.

The panels, displaying #Chrome, seen on the side of the McLaren. McLaren

The panels will make their race debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5, the opening race of 2023.

It is technology which has never been used in an F1 race.

McLaren's major partners include Google Chrome, WebEx, Android, BAT and OKX.