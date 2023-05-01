BAKU, Azerbaijan -- After four rounds of the 2023 season, the battle between the Red Bull drivers is far closer than many expected. Max Verstappen leads Sergio Pérez by six points in the drivers' standings, with the pair taking two race victories each, and Perez winning the first of six sprint races this season.

During their time together at Red Bull, Verstappen has dominated their partnership, taking 27 wins to Perez's five. But this year has a different feel to it, with far less pressure from rival teams creating a private title battle between the two Red Bull teammates. As a result, one-two victories are much easier to come by, limiting the ability for one driver to pull away in the standings if both cars have error free weekends, but mistakes are far more costly.

As far as Perez is concerned, the title chase is on.

"Having three kids at home, I wouldn't be travelling around the world if I didn't believe that I can be a world champion and I'm working towards that," Perez said.

"There is so much you can talk outside the car, it's important to deliver on the track and I think without the issues we had in qualifying in Melbourne we should be leading the championship.

"So definitely there is everything to believe that we can do well this year."

As Perez alluded to, his points deficit at this stage of the season comes entirely from the Australian Grand Prix, where beached his car in the gravel during qualifying and blamed the mistake on a technical issue under braking. After starting the race in Melbourne from the pit lane, he recovered to fifth with the fastest lap but still dropped 11 crucial points to race winner Verstappen.

Sergio Perez is eight points behind teammate Max Verstappen after four races. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The Mexican's return to form in Azerbaijan, where he genuinely looked like the quicker of the two Red Bull drivers, was significant even at this early stage of the season. It's true he benefitted from the timing of the safety car to take the lead from Verstappen in Baku, but he had been pressuring his teammate up until that point, which in itself triggered the timing of Verstappen's pit stop.

"At the time from what we could see, we decided to pit Max because he was starting to struggle a little bit with the rears on his car, and Checo was obviously right up behind him," team principal Christian Horner explained after the race. "So we decided to, from a strategy point of view, it was the optimum time to take the stop."

Just before Red Bull made that call, Nyck de Vries had clipped the inside wall at Turn 5 and gone straight on at Turn 6. With the front left steering of his AlphaTauri broken, a safety car period was required to remove the car from the circuit, reducing the pace of the field and immediately offering Perez an opportunity to pit for new tyres and resume ahead of Verstappen, who also lost a position to the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Verstappen quickly found a way past Leclerc, but despite pushing hard for the rest of the race did not get close enough to attempt a move on his teammate and had to settle for second.

Following on from Perez's victory the day before in the 17-lap sprint race, when Verstappen finished third behind Leclerc after receiving damage to his car in a skirmish with George Russell on the opening lap, it was one of the few weekends in their time as Red Bull teammates when Perez looked like the stronger of the two drivers.

Perez's win two races ago in Saudi Arabia was also impressive but equally rested on an element of fortune as Verstappen's chances were scuppered by a driveshaft failure in qualifying that left him 15th on the grid and second to Perez in the race. Perez's detractors will point to Verstappen's bad luck in both instances, and while it's true that the Mexican will have to win races in a more straightforward fashion this year to secure the title, his performances on both occasions were top-drawer among the best he has delivered in F1.

There is, however, one key similarity between Perez's two wins this year, which also applies to all five of his victories as a Red Bull driver: they have all come on street tracks.

"Checo is definitely living up to his nickname of king of the streets, or whatever his latest docuseries is going to be called," Horner said on Sunday evening. "An incredible weekend by him, obviously winning the sprint race yesterday.

"He got a little bit lucky with the timing of the safety car, but having got the lead, he built close to a four-second lead at one point and controlled the race. He used his opportunity and converted it into a great win.

"They were pushing each other hard, I think they were comparing times that they touched the wall under the podium there. But we let them push all the way through, that was always the plan going into the race."