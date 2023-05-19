Nate Saunders discusses the possibility of the Imola GP being moved to later in the year, following this weekend's race being called off due to heavy flooding in the northern Italian region. (2:24)

Formula One said on Friday it will donate €1 million to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy.

The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend but the race was cancelled due to the devastation. At least 13 people have died as a result of the flooding with thousands evacuated from their homes.

F1 said in a statement the money would be donated to the region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

Stefano Domenicali, the F1 chief executive who was born and grew up in Imola, said local communities faced a terrible situation.

"We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground," he said.

"My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula One community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work."

The Imola circuit is named after Ferrari founder Enzo and his son Dino. The Italian sportscar maker announced on Thursday they will also be making a €1m donation.