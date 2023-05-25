Lewis Hamilton speaks out to deny the rumours of Ferrari approaching him with a deal ahead of Monaco GP, and gives Mercedes contract update. (0:50)

Lewis Hamilton hailed Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as "incredibly brave" for his response to racist abuse in Spain and said the incidents brought back painful memories from his own career in Formula One.

Brazil forward Vinicius called LaLiga and Spain racist when he took to social media after suffering racial abuse from the crowd during a match in Valencia on Sunday.

"It's devastating to think that in 2023 we're still seeing these things and hearing these things," seven-time world champion Hamilton, the sport's only Black driver, said at the Monaco Grand Prix.

"It really hits home for me, it really brings up emotions about things that I experienced, whether it's back in the UK or when I was racing in Italy or in France or in Spain. It can be so hurtful the things that people say. I think he's been incredibly brave.

Lewis Hamilton said Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior's response to racist abuse in Spain was "incredibly brave." Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

"I think it's amazing what so many of these that are experiencing that on the pitch are doing in terms of standing tall, standing strong, continuing to be humble in their approach, not being reactive but being responsible when they are moving forwards because they know there's lots of young kids that are watching."

Mercedes driver Hamilton was granted honorary Brazilian citizenship last year, with the country's parliament highlighting his deep connection with the country where he won his first title in 2008.

Hamilton, who was teammate to Fernando Alonso at McLaren in a tumultuous 2007 debut season, also experienced racist abuse in Spain when testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya in 2008. The 38-year-old said sports needed to do more to tackle the problem.

"We all need to continue to do more and if we see it, hear it, we need to do something about it," he said.