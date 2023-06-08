Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will host an alternate telecast on ESPN2 during next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

The debut episode of The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will air on June 18 on ESPN2 in the U.S., while regular race coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast on ABC.

Two further editions of the telecast will run at the U.S. Grand Prix on October 22 and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18.

The telecasts will be produced in collaboration with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, whose critically-acclaimed 'ManningCasts' have proved popular on Monday Night Football.

Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner who is currently Red Bull Racing's third driver, and Arnett, a recent fan of F1 who starred in hit TV series Arrested Development and 30 Rock, will be joined by guests during the race.

For the upcoming episode over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Ricciardo will be on location at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal while Arnett will join from a remote location.

"This is going to be a hoot!" Ricciardo said. "As you'd expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we're hoping it just feels like you're watching F1 with your mates.

"We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!"

Arnett added: "The more I learn about Formula One, the more I'm intrigued by it. The opportunity to work with Mika [Hakkinen, two-time F1 champion] on my podcast was fantastic, and I'm really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We're going to have fun, and so will the viewers."