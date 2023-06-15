Nate Saunders warns that Formula One could be overstretching itself at a time when its surge in popularity may be starting to slow down. (1:33)

Are fans getting the F1 portrayed in 'Drive to Survive'? (1:33)

MONTREAL -- Max Verstappen said he was blocked from joining Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo's planned run in a Formula One car at the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit.

In September, Vettel will return to Red Bull colours in the car he took to the 2011 championship, while Ricciardo will drive the 2012 car.

The Nordschleife is considered one of the most challenging circuits in the world and Verstappen admitted he had hoped to be included in the event.

Verstappen said Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko immediately shut down talk of letting him take part.

"I wanted to do it, but I was not allowed by Helmut!" Verstappen said. "He knew that I would try and go to the limits! I would have loved to do it.

"I didn't want to start unnecessary issues. I find it quite funny.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"I heard this thing was coming up, and Helmut was sitting at the table when it came up, and he said: 'No, no, no, you're not doing that!'"

When asked if the circuit was too risky for an active driver to take part in, he replied: "Well, it's also risky to drive here, it just depends how you hit the barrier", referring to the circuit which will host Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

He added: "Hopefully one day. It would have been amazing in an F1 car. But if that's not allowed, maybe in a GT3 car."