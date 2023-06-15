Nate Saunders warns that Formula One could be overstretching itself at a time when its surge in popularity may be starting to slow down. (1:33)

Are fans getting the F1 portrayed in 'Drive to Survive'? (1:33)

MONTREAL - Lance Stroll said he only felt back to 100 percent at May's Monaco Grand Prix after breaking both wrists on the eve of the Formula One season.

Stroll raced at the Bahrain Grand Prix with pins in his right wrist and a bandage on his left, just two weeks after falling off his bike in a training accident.

Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso has scored a podium at five of the seven races this year but Stroll's best finish was fourth at the Australian Grand Prix - he currently trails the Spaniard by 64 points.

Stroll said he only returned to full fitness at the famous Monte Carlo race.

"Monaco was the first race I felt 100 percent," Stroll said ahead of his home race.

"I'm definitely feeling much better. Still a bit achey and a few things bugging me. But I'm feeling pretty much 100 percent in the car."

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stroll said missing any time in a Formula One car will have a knock on affect down the line.

"Every lap in the car helps. I did miss a lot of laps and I did miss a lot of seat time, figuring things out. Getting into a groove before the season.

"I don't think you just kind of recover from that. The more laps in the car the better. But I'm definitely getting more and more comfortable with the car. Every race I'm just understanding more what I need from the car and its strengths and weaknesses. "