Charles Leclerc is frustrated with his pit crew after missing Q3 in the Canadian Grand Prix qualifier. (0:34)

A frustrated Charles Leclerc says Ferrari continues to make life too difficult for itself after a disagreement with his team over the correct tyre choice in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix saw him dumped out in Q2.

A drying track at the start of the second part of qualifying presented an opportunity to switch from wet weather intermediate tyres to slicks to hunt for a faster time.

Initially, Williams and Alex Albon were the only ones to gamble on slicks, but Leclerc recognised the track was ready to make the switch and radioed his team to request a tyre change during his out lap on intermediates.

Ferrari initially refused the request, telling him to stay out on intermediates, meaning he missed the best of the track conditions and only switched to slicks once rain began to fall again.

Leclerc qualified 11th as a result, missing the cut for the top-ten shootout.

"I called for slicks on the out lap, it was clearly [dry enough] for slicks," Leclerc told reporters after the session. "The track was dry, I think Alex did that and went earlier than everybody on the slicks. That was clearly the right choice, there was no risks taken whatsoever.

"But for some reason, the team decided otherwise. I think we are just making our life way too difficult in those situations.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

"I had a clear opinion. We decided to do something else. I am frustrated.

"Having said that, other drivers did the same strategy as us and went through to Q3. You are just relying on small details instead of an easy Q2 going through when the track is dry, you need slick tyres. I don't know what happened."

It's not the first time a disagreement between Leclerc and Ferrari's pit wall has been broadcast on team radio, but he said there was nothing more he could do in this instance and confirmed he would discuss the issue with his team.

"I think there was no clearer way of me expressing myself this time," Leclerc said. "I will speak internally with the team and try to understand what we can do. It's obviously not the first time in those situations that we are on the wrong side.

"We have to be better than that, we can't afford to do those mistakes again. I will speak with the team."