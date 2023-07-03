McLaren adds chrome throwback to British GP livery

McLaren will run flashes of its popular old chrome livery for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

McLaren's last championship was won by Lewis Hamilton, driving a car in the famous chrome and red Vodafone-sponsored livery.

After years running the red and white of Marlboro, McLaren changed to the silver of engine partner Mercedes in 1997 and then chrome in 2006, which remained on the car until Zak Brown took over as CEO in 2016.

Brown has taken the team back to the papaya colour founder Bruce McLaren first ran with.

McLaren's original chrome liveries are synonymous with Lewis Hamilton's first title in 2008. Darren Heath/Getty Images

The chrome flashes were welcomed by driver Lando Norris, who became a fan of McLaren watching F1 in the mid-2000s.

Norris, signed by McLaren at an early age, joked that it's the colour of car he's always wanted to drive.

Norris joked that he requested it when he was named a race driver for 2019. "It's probably one of the first things I said to him!"

McLaren changed its logo on social media from papaya to chrome on Monday morning, leading to a buzz on about a full throwback livery.

Brown said he was keen to keep the new papaya colour as the predominant one.

"We're really trying to build our association with papaya, much like Ferrari's red and Mercedes have their colour identity."