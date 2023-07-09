SILVERSTONE, England -- Brad Pitt joined Formula One's drivers on the grid for the national anthem ahead of the British Grand Prix to film scenes for his upcoming movie about the sport, declaring "I'm having the time of my life."

Pitt has been at Silverstone this week for his upcoming F1 project, which is being co-produced by seven-times world champion and Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton.

The film, currently untitled, is being directed by Joe Kosinski, who directed 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Pitt and his co-star Dalton Idris play drivers Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce -- on Sunday both of them joined F1's 20 drivers for the national anthem, which is a formality ahead of every F1 race, dressed in race overalls for the fictional team 'APX GP.'

Speaking to Sky Sports in a pre-recorded interview ahead of the grid appearance, Pitt said: "I'm a little giddy right now, I've got to say. It's great to be here. Having such a laugh, time of my life."

Pitt confirmed actor Javier Bardem, who was at Silverstone filming scenes, is also part of the project and revealed the basic plot of the film.

Pitt told Sky Sports: "So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of c--ps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines.

"His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They're a last placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They've never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Dansom Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary and hijinx ensue."

Pitt and the film's stunt drivers have been driving the car, a modified F2 car mounted with cameras, during the quiet slots in the Silverstone schedule this week.

Speaking about his lap in the car, Pitt said: "I wanna say. For all the armchair experts out there. You've got to give us a little breathing room if you see any spin-outs, or something that looks like a stall -- it's by design!"

Details of the production itself have been a closely-guarded secret so far, but Pitt offered a suggestion at what moviegoers can expect.

"Tell you what's amazing about it. You'll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this. it's really amazing."