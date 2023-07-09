Max Verstappen won his eighth race of the season at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

SILVERSTONE, England -- Red Bull's dominant start to the season has drawn them level with McLaren's legendary team of the 1988 season.

Max Verstappen's British Grand Prix victory was his eighth of the season and the team's 11th in a row -- a record stretching back to his win at the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

It has drawn the reigning world champions level with McLaren's legendary team of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on July 23 would put Red Bull into uncharted territory.

"It's an incredible record," team boss Christian Horner said on Sunday.

"1988... McLaren-Honda achieved those victories with Senna and Prost. To think that we've matched that... That's testimony to the hard work of the team, of the commitment of the drivers, reliability, strategy. It's hard winning a Grand Prix."

Red Bull have won 20 of the last 21 F1 races, with the only blemish on that record being the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last November which George Russell won for Mercedes.

Horner himself appeared to have lost count of that incredible run.

"Winning 11 in a row, and you'd have to do the maths, but I think we've won 18 of the last 19, or 19 of the last 20, it's been a phenomenal run of success for us," Horner said.

"Especially here at Silverstone, our local circuit. The factory is only 15 miles up the road. We have so many employees living in the local area. To have achieved that result here it's something the whole team can be immensely proud of."

No team has ever completed an unbeaten F1 season but Red Bull are still on course to do so. McLaren's '88 team was the closest any team came, winning 15 of the 16 races that year.

Red Bull will have to win 22 races to do the same.