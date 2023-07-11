Nate Saunders looks to the future for Daniel Ricciardo, as he's confirmed to take Nyck De Vries' AlphaTauri seat for the remainder of the season. (1:22)

Williams has revealed the Gulf-inspired livery it will run at F1 races in Singapore, Japan and Qatar later this year.

Gulf is a major partner of Williams this year.

Williams is marking their partnership at a stretch of three races in late September and October, having given fans the chance to vote between four options.

According to Williams, 180,000 people took part in the vote.

Williams

It is a slightly different iteration of the famous Gulf racing colours to what McLaren ran at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.

Williams' dark blue livery will remain on its car until the Singapore Grand Prix, when it will carry the 'Bolder than Bold' look for three straight races.

The Gulf livery will also feature on the car for its show runs at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13-16.

Team boss James Vowles said: "This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team. The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season."