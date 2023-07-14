Alfa Romeo Formula 1 star Zhou Guanyu becomes Special Olympics global ambassador as the Chinese driver shows British Special Olympics athletes what goes behind the scenes in a F1 team paddock. (0:29)

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu has become a global ambassador for Special Olympics, he announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old Formula One driver welcomed Special Olympics Great Britain athletes to the paddock at Silverstone last weekend ahead of the British Grand Prix, where he eventually finished 15th.

"It's a huge honour to become a Global Ambassador for Special Olympics," Guanyu said in a statement. "I've recently met with and watched several athletes from around the world compete.

"To learn more about their passion for their sport and see the friendship and warmth that they show for their competitors in their Special Olympics family, was inspiring.

"Everyone deserves the right to shine and to fulfil their potential and I'm thrilled to become part of such a great sporting and inclusion movement."

Zhou Guanyu has been driving for Alfa Romeo in Formula One since 2021. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Guanyu became the first driver from China to compete in F1 when he replaced Antonio Giovinazzi to became Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo teammate in 2022.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Zhou Guanyu as a Global Ambassador, as he joins us in spreading awareness about the profound impact sports can have in fostering genuine social inclusion," Special Olympics International CEO Mary Davis said.

"We share his vision in helping to create a world where inclusivity knows no boundaries, driven by the unifying spirit of sports."

Special Olympics is an organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. While Special Olympics events and competitions are organised daily, the Special Olympics World Games are held every two years, alternating between summer and winter events.

Guanyu is 16th in this season's F1 driver standings with four points, one behind teammate Bottas.

He suffered a terrifying accident at the British Grand Prix in 2021 when his car flipped and skidded upside down along the track before crashing into the barriers during the race's opening lap.