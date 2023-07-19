Laurence Edmondson explains why the engine regulations that will come into effect in 2026 are contested by Red Bull. (1:52)

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali has called on the sport's governing body the FIA to hand out sporting sanctions, not financial penalties, to any team that breached the 2022 budget cap.

In October Red Bull was given a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel testing time as punishment for breaching the 2021 budget cap of $145m by $1.8m.

The penalty was controversial with rival teams, who did not feel it was severe enough -- earlier this year, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur labelled it "very light."

Red Bull, who are currently unbeaten in all 10 races this year, insist the wind tunnel penalty will be felt later this year in the development race.

The FIA, the outfit responsible for handing out sanctions, is working through the financial submissions of all 10 teams from 2022 and hopes to have the findings released earlier in the year -- last year Red Bull did not get a penalty until after it had wrapped up both the drivers' and constructors' titles.

The FIA has more than doubled the size of its auditing team this year and its investigation into teams will also include a thorough look at the non-F1 operations and divisions of the manufacturers and companies competing in the championship.

F1 boss Domenicali has suggested he wants teams who breach the cap to be given severe penalties like a points deduction or something else impactful in the championship.

"I would like the penalty to be sporting in case of infringement, it is something we asked for very clearly," Domenicali told Autosport. "There are three regulations to be respected: sporting, technical and financial. Any infractions must be punished with sporting measures. You can't go in other directions."

Last year the rumours of a budget cap breach emerged long before the FIA revealed who had and had not adhered to the limit.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was incensed at how the process unfolded and Domenicali believes a swift answer this time around is key.

"Control is in the hands of the FIA," he said. "Personally what I have asked is to anticipate as soon as possible the publication of the investigations made by the staff of the FIA.

"But I say this only because, in this way, it does not give rise to speculation and comments that are not good for anyone."