Max Verstappen wins in Budapest to extend his Formula One winning streak to seven and Red Bull's record-setting 12th in a row. (1:37)

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Lando Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen's winner's trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix after some overexuberant celebrations on the podium.

Verstappen won Sunday's race by over 30 seconds from Norris, who took second place for McLaren ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

During the traditional champagne celebrations, Norris slammed his bottle on the first place step of the podium next to Verstappen's trophy.

The top three drivers at the Hungarian Grand Prix receive porcelain trophies and the hit from the bottle toppled Verstappen's onto the floor.

The base of the trophy broke off, with Norris continuing to spray champagne over Verstappen before looking back over his shoulder at the shattered porcelain on the floor.

Lando Norris breaks Max Verstappen's winners' trophy on the Hungary podium. Ferenc ISZA / AFP/ Getty Images

Asked what happened during the post-race press conference, Norris joked: "I'm not sure...

"Errr, Max just placed it too close to the edge? I don't know, it fell over I guess.

"Not my problem, it's his!"

Verstappen didn't appear overly concerned, carrying the broken parts of the trophy off the podium with a broad smile on his face.