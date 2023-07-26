All ten Formula One teams will nominate a driver to take part in the all-female racing series F1 Academy next year, with each driver sporting the associated livery on their car.

F1 Academy is in its debut season this year, but is set to receive more exposure in 2024 when it becomes a support series at F1 grands prix.

The F4-level series is designed to offer opportunities to young female drivers and act as the first step on the single-seater ladder for those looking to make the step from go-karting to car racing.

The series has five teams -- ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, Prema Racing and Rodin Carlin - which all run in F1's other feeder categories, Formula 2 and Formula 3. Each team runs three cars, meaning a total of 15 drivers on the grid.

Ten of those drivers will be nominated by an F1 team next year, running the livery of their team, while the five remaining drivers will be supported by other partners.

The 2024 driver line-up will be announced at a later date.

F1 Academy's inaugural season started earlier this year. Eric Alonso - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Formula One teams for their support and vision as we embark on this journey together," Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy said.

"This landmark moment not only demonstrates the depth of support for F1 Academy from across the F1 community but will inspire a whole generation of young girls to realise the opportunities both on and off track in motorsport.

"As we join the F1 calendar for next year and host F1 Academy Discover Your Drive events in the lead up to our races, I am confident that we will have a positive impact across our sport in the long term."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: "We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams.

"Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community. Susie, the teams, and everyone involved are working tirelessly to ensure we go from strength to strength and continue to deliver on the important objective we have set out together.

"In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special."