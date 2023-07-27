SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Ferrari's sporting director Laurent Mekies will leave the team at the end of this week as he prepares to move to his new role as AlphaTauri team principal next year.

In April, AlphaTauri announced that Mekies would take over the role of team principal from Franz Tost next year but a date had not been agreed for his departure from Ferrari.

Mekies continued to work as sporting director up until last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix but he is now set to leave the team ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Diego Ioverno, who has worked for Ferrari for 23 years, will take over Mekies role this weekend, with Matteo Toginalli continuing as head of track engineering and Ravin Jain as head of race strategy. All three will report directly to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.