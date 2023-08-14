The Miami Grand Prix will remain a day-time race in 2024, but the event is still open to the prospect of becoming an F1 night event in future.

Miami, which hosted the second race of its 10-year race deal at the Hard Rock Stadium in May, is the second of three U.S. races on this year's schedule, with Las Vegas set to host a night race at the end of November.

During this year's event in May, event CEO Tom Garfinkel suggested Miami could follow Vegas' example.

Those discussions appear to have slowed for 2024, but the option is still in play longer term.

In an interview with select media, Miami GP president Tyler Epp said: "We've looked at it a little bit. Singapore was very helpful in terms of sharing how they do it. We've obviously had a discussion with Vegas -- there could be some opportunities to work together.

"I would tell you, it's very, very unlikely for the 2024 version, but we will always look at opportunities to improve the experience if we deem as a group -- and frankly, with the FIA and Formula 1 as well saying it does makes sense to look at Saturday night or a Sunday night or whatever it may be, we look at it. But for 2024 it's not on the docket."

Epp said the event needs to properly assess the benefits of shifting the start time back, suggesting the fan experience could be better if its held in cooler temperatures.

"Depending on what we start to get year over year from just a weather perspective. I mean, those of you who were there... Sunday evening is much different than Sunday afternoon.

"So pushing the start back just a bit into the evening could be a benefit to the fan. Depending on what Formula One's strategy is for their broadcast, there could be some benefit there. Again, that's up to them. We're there to support their initiatives on that.

"I think we have to look at those things. But we would center our analysis from our business perspective on what works for the fan in Miami. So we'd have to do a full analysis of that, and we haven't scratched the surface there."