Haas will keep an unchanged driver lineup of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for 2024.

Hulkenberg replaced Mick Schumacher this season, returning to competitive racing after a two-year absence.

He partnered Magnussen, who returned to the sport and the American team on the eve of the 2021 season when Haas cut ties with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

In what has been a difficult year for Haas in terms of results, it has opted for stability going forward.

Hulkenberg has impressed on his return with a string of impressive performances.

Magnussen remains Haas' most successful and longest-tenured driver and claimed the team's maiden F1 pole position at last year's São Paulo Grand Prix.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: "I think it's safe to say that we've had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula One and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward.

"Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I'm delighted he'll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colors. With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organization pairs very well with that too.

"On the other side of the garage, Nico's simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team. He's approaching 200 starts in Formula One and we're very happy to be the beneficiary of that experience behind the wheel."

There are limited spots available on next year's grid.

Lewis Hamilton is still yet to sign an extension with Mercedes beyond 2023, but that is widely expected to be nearly completed.

Alfa Romeo is yet to confirm it's lineup for next season, while Williams has not yet announced if rookie driver Logan Sargeant will remain in 2024, although all signs point to him staying for another season.

Daniel Ricciardo's future beyond this season is also unclear, having replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull has him on a deal with its sister team until the end of the year.