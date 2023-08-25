ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- Daniel Ricciardo's participation at the Dutch Grand Prix is in doubt after he injured his hand in a crash during Friday practice.

A little over 10 minutes into the day's second session, McLaren's Oscar Piastri spun out and into the wall at Zandvoort's first banked corner.

AlphaTauri driver Ricciardo, following not too far behind, also lost control of his car and although he avoided his fellow Australian, he hit the barrier hard.

When the team asked him over the radio if he was OK, Ricciardo replied: "F---, my hand, f---."

He also said he had not seen Piastri's car until it was too late.

Onboard replays showed Ricciardo taking the glove off his left hand, which he was holding when he got out of the damaged car and walked away.

Daniel Ricciardo was holding his left hand when he got out of the car. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The Australian driver went to the medical centre at the Zandvoort circuit and was seen leaving with the arm in a sling.

Ricciardo has gone to a local hospital for a further check.

If Ricciardo is unable to race, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is at Zandvoort and could be in line to make an F1 debut.

In a more remarkable scenario, Nyck de Vries, the driver Ricciardo replaced in mid-July, is still under a central Red Bull contract and could be called upon to make a return at his home race.