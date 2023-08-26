Laurence Edmondson details the wrist injury Daniel Ricciardo suffered during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix. (1:51)

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- Daniel Ricciardo stand-in Liam Lawson recorded his first laps of the week with AlphaTauri on Saturday ahead of his unexpected Formula One debut at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The New Zealander, Red Bull's reserve driver, has been drafted in after Ricciardo broke a bone in his hand after crashing during a practice session on Friday.

Lawson, 21, will make his debut with the number 40 on his car.

He will only get a limited amount of track time ahead of qualifying on Saturday afternoon, with heavy rain likely to limited the final 60-minute session.

Lawson took part in Friday practice for AlphaTauri in Belgium and Mexico last year and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Red Bull but has never taken part in an F1 race.

Ricciardo's crash occurred when he had to react late to avoid Oscar Piastri's crashed McLaren at the banked Turn 3 corner.

Ricciardo did avoid the McLaren but injured his hand during the impact with the wall.

The timeline for Ricciardo's return is unclear.

Lawson, who was in the frame for a drive at AlphaTauri next season, now has a golden opportunity to prove his credentials.

Given Ricciardo broke a bone, it seems unlikely he will be back in time to race at the Italian Grand Prix on Sep. 3.

F1 then has a double header in Singapore on Sep. 17 and Japan on Sep.24.