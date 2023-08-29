The Ferrari F1 team will pay tribute to the company's victory at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with a special livery on its cars at the Italian Grand Prix.

Much like last year when it celebrated its 75th anniversary, this year's Ferrari will feature yellow on its engine cover.

This year's design is inspired by the livery that ran on the winning Ferrari 499P Hypercar at this year's Le Mans 24 hour race.

"The SF-23 livery will pay tribute to that of the 499P which won the world's most famous endurance race, in the form of the yellow "V" stripes that run down the side of the Hypercar, featuring on the nose and engine cover," a press release said.

"The two cars already have the Rosso Le Mans red colour in common, with a matt finish on the Formula One car and gloss on the endurance racer.

"The race numbers - 16 and 55 - will also be yellow."