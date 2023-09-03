Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the Italian GP after fighting for first place with Carlos Sainz. (0:44)

MONZA, Italy -- Max Verstappen claimed a record 10th consecutive F1 victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to move clear of the tally set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

The Red Bull driver, who equaled Vettel's mark in front of a home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix seven days ago, overtook Carlos Sainz on Lap 14 to deny Ferrari a win in Italy.

Verstappen is unbeaten since the Miami Grand Prix in May and is on course to clinch his third straight championship at the Qatar Grand Prix on Oct. 8, at which point there will still be five races remaining.

The Monza win was his 12th from 14 races this season, putting him on pace to break the single-season record of 15 he set in 2022.

ANP via Getty Images

It has been a remarkable season for the 25-year-old, who is now just four wins away from moving joint fourth with Alain Prost (51) on the career wins list.

Should his winning streak continue, Verstappen would also overtake Sebastian Vettel's 53 wins to move into third place before the season is out.

He would then only have Michael Schumacher's 91 and Lewis Hamilton's 103 wins left to match.

With Verstappen's Monza win, Red Bull remains unbeaten this year, as teammate Sergio Perez won in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan. Verstappen finished both races in second place.

Red Bull is aiming to become the first team to go undefeated through an entire F1 season, with eight races left.