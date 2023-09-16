SINGAPORE -- Lance Stroll has been declared fit to race by the medical team at the Singapore Grand Prix after walking away from a huge accident in qualifying.

Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin in the 150mph final corner at the Marina Bay street circuit, smashing into the barriers on the outside of the track and rebounding back into the middle circuit.

The impact tore the front left suspension and wheel from the chassis as well as damaging the barrier.

play 1:01 Lance Stroll understeers and crashes into the wall out of qualifying Aston Martin's Lance Stroll goes into the wall and is out of qualifying in the Singapore GP.

"It was really bad," Stroll said. "We had a bad outlap with traffic and there was no temperature in the tyres. There was no grip.

"I thought we were going out and I tried to push to make up some time, but it didn't work out."

The Canadian confirmed over team radio that he was unharmed in the incident, but was immediately picked up by the medical car at the scene of the accident.

He underwent precautionary checks in the medical centre, where he was cleared by the on-site team of doctors.

As a result of the accident, Stroll qualified last for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix while Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso qualified seventh.