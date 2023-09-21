SUZUKA, Japan -- Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has helped build 11 "insect hotels" on the inside of Turn 2 at Suzuka as part of a new campaign to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity.

To promote the project, named Buzzin' Corner, the four-time world champion has also worked with the circuit, which will host this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, to paint the kerbs on the inside of the corner yellow and black.

"There's one special thing about this corner this weekend, the kerbs are painted in yellow and black," Vettel said in an Instagram post ahead of the race weekend. "That's unique because all the other kerbs, for example at the entrance of the corner, are painted in white and red.

"It's very different and the reason for that is because together with Buzzin' Corner we are racing for biodiversity. With this project I want to create awareness around the importance and subject of biodiversity."

Vettel collaborated with a local carpenter to build the hives, which are designed to provide a habitat for all sorts of insects, not just bees.

"We all know one insect that is very famous, and it's the bee, and the bee is yellow and black," he added. "It's perfect ambassador for this project and idea to highlight the importance of biodiversity because it stands not just for the bee, it stands for all the other insects.

"So we use the bee as our ambassador and she will help us, hopefully, to stress this very powerful message."

Vettel plans to roll out the project at other circuits in the future.

"Hopefully this is just the beginning of an initiative and projects around the world leading to more yellow and black kerbs at race tracks and more habitat and space for insects.

"Standing up for biodiversity, which is not just insects it is all types of animal, but it is more than that, all types of plants, organisms, bacteria, it is even more than that, we have to celebrate variety not just in human beings but nature, and we have to protect it. That's really close to my heart and I want to stress this and raise awareness."

Vettel has invited drivers and team principals to join him at Turn 2 for promotional event on Thursday.