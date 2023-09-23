F1

SUZUKA, Japan - The trophy for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix will light up in the colours of the winner's national flag when he kisses it on the podium after the race.

Commissioned by race sponsor Lenovo and designed by legendary coachbuilders Pininfarina, the shape of the trophy is supposed to represent the air intake on an F1 car.

A touch-sensitive micro switch connects to an array of LED lights, programmed to display the winner's flag from a series of colour combinations available when he kisses the trophy.

F1

The switch is illuminated with the words "kiss me" on the back of the trophy, with the winner's flag pre-programmed after the chequered flag and before the podium ceremony.

A similar design will also feature at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin later this year.