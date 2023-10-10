Pirelli to continue as F1 tyre supplier until 2027

Max Verstappen compares his comfortable third F1 world championship win to his thrilling 2021 title victory over Lewis Hamilton. (1:28)

Pirelli has won the contract to remain in its position as Formula One's sole tyre supplier from 2025 to 2027, with the option to extend an additional year.

The Italian tyre manufacturer faced opposition from Japanese brand Bridgestone when the contract was put out to tender earlier this year.

Pirelli has supplied tyres to the series since 2010 when it took over from Bridgestone.

In a statement confirming the news, the FIA said Pirelli has been set targets to produce a tyres that is "designed to ensure a wide working range, minimise overheating, and have low degradation whilst also creating the possibility for variation in strategy".

Pirelli's contract also covers tyre supply deals with Formula 2 and Formula 3.