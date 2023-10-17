Open Extended Reactions

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Rory McIlroy are part of a group which has invested €200 million ($210,970m) in the Alpine Formula One team.

In June this year the Renault Group confirmed it had sold a 24% stake in the Alpine grand prix team to a consortium of investors made up of Orto Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Efforts Investments -- which included Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have won two Super Bowls together with the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, ahead of this week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Orto Capital has announced a fresh injection of investors from a new group of big-name stars.

This group includes Kansas City Chiefs stars Mahomes and Kelce, four-time golf major champion McIlroy, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, World Cup winner Juan Mata and former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital and investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake, is also included.

"I've always had a passion for all sports," Mahomes said of the investment. "The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn't pass up. It's an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I'm looking forward to being a part of its growth."

McIlroy said: "Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1. Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best."

Since Renault returned to Formula One in 2017 it has struggled to compete for wins and championships. The team was rebranded to Alpine in 2021 and Esteban Ocon claimed a victory at that year's Hungarian Grand Prix, but it has not replicated that result since.

Orto Capital said in a statement it hopes the new wave of investment can bolster Alpine's chances of being a contender down the line.