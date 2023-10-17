Open Extended Reactions

Formula One drivers and PGA Tour golfers will compete next month in Netflix's NFLX.O first live sports event when they face off in a match play golf tournament at Wynn Las Vegas, the streaming company said on Tuesday.

Billed as a clash of wheels and irons, the roster for the Nov. 14 event at Wynn Golf Club will feature eight stars from two popular Netflix sports series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing."

Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) are drivers on the current roster along with golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Four pairs consisting of one Formula One driver and one PGA Tour golfer will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

"Drive to Survive", which has helped popularise the sport in the United States, is in production on its sixth season while "Full Swing" is finishing filming on a second season.