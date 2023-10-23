Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas - After scoring his 50th Formula One victory Max Verstappen joked that his career wins still look like "rookie numbers" compared to old rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, who has already wrapped up his third championship, hit a half century in Austin by beating Hamilton on track, although the Mercedes driver was later disqualified from second for a technical infringement.

The Red Bull driver still has less than half of the record 103 wins scored by Hamilton, who was controversially denied an unprecedented eighth championship by Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking about win number 50 in Austin, Verstappen said: "Of course, it's a great number, still rookie numbers compared to Lewis, but for sure it's a great number. I'm very happy with it, very proud of it. Let's try to win a few more."

The Dutchman is one win away from moving joint fourth with Alain Prost on the all-time winners' list and he could surpass Sebastian Vettel's 53 if he wins all the remaining races of 2023.

It has been a remarkable season for Verstappen, who claimed a record 10 straight wins between May's Miami Grand Prix and September's Italian Grand Prix.

By winning at the Circuit of the Americas he has equaled his own record of 15 wins in a single season.

He has races in Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi to extend that mark by at least one more.