Lia Block joins Williams for F1 Academy

Lia Block, the daughter of late rallying legend Ken Block, will represent Williams in the F1 Academy series next year.

The Academy is aimed at preparing young female drivers to progress up the racing pyramid.

The series will support F1 at seven races next year, including May's Miami Grand Prix.

Block, 17, will race for ART Grand Prix alongside McLaren's Bianca Bustamente.

Block won the 2023 American Rally Association Open Two-Wheel Drive class, becoming the series' youngest ever champion.

She recently conducted an open wheel car test to prepare for next season.

Block will also work closely with Williams at its UK headquarters in Grove.

By working closely with existing F1 and F2 teams like ART, F1 hopes the women taking part in the Academy will gain a valuable insight into what is required to take the next steps in their careers.

Williams boss James Vowles said: "We are excited to welcome Lia to Williams Racing as our F1 Academy driver for 2024. Lia has already achieved a tremendous amount in motorsport, has incredible natural talent, and the champion mindset and dedication to make a success of her journey into open-wheel racing.

"We cannot wait to get started on this journey together. As a team, we are committed to Formula 1 and F1 Academy's joint efforts to improve female representation in motorsport, and we look forward to working with Lia as a key part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy."

A woman has not taken part in an F1 race since Lella Lombardi at the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix