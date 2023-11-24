Open Extended Reactions

ABU DHABI -- McLaren has struck a deal to use Mercedes power units until 2030, it was announced on Friday, meaning the British team will continue as a customer of the German manufacturer under Formula One's new engine regulations in 2026.

The existing supply contract between the two marques, which dates back to 2021, was due to expire in 2025 but has now been extended for another five years under the new deal.

- Unlapped: How to listen or watch ESPN's new F1 show, episode archive, and more

The amount of power unit suppliers is set to increase in 2026 from the existing four -- Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda -- to six, as Red Bull starts using its own power units, Audi enters as a works team and Honda switches to Aston Martin.

Cadillac has also expressed its intention to enter F1 as a power unit manufacturer in 2028 if Andretti's application to become an 11th team is accepted.

The new agreement with Mercedes means McLaren will be one of four customer teams along with Williams, AlphaTauri and Haas.

Mercedes have been supplying McLaren with their engines since 2021. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said in a statement.

"The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we're taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead.

"We have been successful together, both in the last three seasons and when they previously powered the team, so we look forward to the success to come as we continue our journey to fight consistently at the front of the grid."

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff added: "It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams. This has many advantages: it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz.

"McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season. McLaren's strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of 10 teams capable of fighting for podium finishes."

The new engine regulations in 2026 will see F1 switch to sustainable fuels along with an increase in electrical power to provide 50% of the overall output of the power unit.