ABU DHABI -- Sergio Pérez was given a formal warning by the stewards at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after he labelled their decision to hit him with a five-second penalty "a joke" over team radio.

The Red Bull driver clashed with Lando Norris on lap 47 of the race at Turn 6 as they battled for fourth position, with the stewards penalising him for causing the collision.

Perez went on to finish second on the road but dropped to fourth place once the penalty was applied.

"The stewards are a joke, man," Perez said on team radio as he returned to the pits after the chequered flag. "I cannot believe [it].

"They have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. This was really a joke."

The stewards issued Perez with a "formal warning" for the comments and offered the following explanation for their decision.

"The stewards explained to the driver that they had no issue with someone disagreeing with their decisions, however comments that amount to personal insults are a breach of the International Sporting Code.