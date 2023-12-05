Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and wife Susie, head of the F1 Academy, are the subjects of an FIA investigation over an alleged conflict of interest.

The FIA has acted on reported concerns raised by rival team bosses about whether the pair have been sharing information confidential to Formula One Management (FOM).

Susie Wolff is employed by F1 as the managing director of its all-female series F1 Academy and reports directly to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

According to a report in Business F1 magazine, rival team bosses have raised concerns about whether information discussed at their private meetings has been passed to FOM executives via the couple.

The report said concerns were escalated when Toto Wolff made a comment at a recent team bosses meeting, which included details several present felt could only have come from FOM.

The FIA released the following statement on Tuesday.

"The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel. The FIA Compliance Department is looking in to the matter."

Teams have not commented publicly.