The Red Bull pit crew set themselves a challenge to do an entire pit stop in complete darkness, with Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Sergio Perez guessing how fast they can do it. (6:37)

Open Extended Reactions

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team will race with the official name of Kick Sauber for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the entry list for the next F1 season has revealed.

Alfa Romeo has been the title partner of Sauber's long-established F1 team since 2019 in a deal which expired with the conclusion of this year.

- Unlapped: How to listen or watch ESPN's new F1 show, episode archive, and more

The Swiss team, which will join forces with Audi from 2026, has confirmed a new naming partnership with streaming service Kick.com for the interim two years.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will drive the new-look cars, which will be a departure from the popular Alfa Romeo liveries of the past few seasons.

With the announcement Sauber released a close-up picture of the Halo cockpit protection device featuring the Kick logo, but has not given any hint as to what the overall colour scheme of the new car will look like.

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team will be known as Kick Sauber from next season. Sauber Motorsport

Sauber has retained online casino company Stake as the title sponsor, as the full title on the entry list was 'Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber', but the team confirmed it will officially be referred to as Kick Sauber.

Red Bull's junior team has been lodged on the entry list as 'Scuderia AlphaTauri RB' -- the RB may well stand for Racing Bulls, which has been rumoured to be the new name or part of the new name for some time.

Sources have told ESPN Red Bull was in advanced discussions with JP Morgan and Hugo Boss about a naming deal, similar to that of Sauber and Kick.com, but that has not yet come to fruition.

Red Bull has been in discussions with potential partners having opted against selling the junior outfit, which runs out of a base in Faenza, Italy.