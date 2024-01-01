The Red Bull pit crew set themselves a challenge to do an entire pit stop in complete darkness, with Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Sergio Perez guessing how fast they can do it. (6:37)

Sauber has unveiled the new logo for its Formula One team, which will race as Stake for the next two seasons.

Stake has replaced Alfa Romeo as the title partner of the long-running Sauber team in the interim years before it partners up with Audi from 2026 onwards.

Online gambling company Stake was a sponsor of Alfa Romeo last season but it has expanded the nature of its partnership with Sauber.

On Monday, Stake revealed a black and white logo to accompany its new start with the team.

Sauber Racing

The team will also unveil a new look car for the coming season, although there have been no hints about what that might look like beyond the black and white logo. Stake is also yet to confirm the date on which it will launch the car.

Stake will have big shoes to fill, with the Alfa Romeo's mix of red, white and black liveries of recent seasons have widely been considered to have been among the best on the grid.

Sauber's F1 team is one of three to not be headquartered in the UK, operating from a base in Hinwil, Switzerland. Ferrari and Red Bull junior team AlphaTauri are both based in Italy.