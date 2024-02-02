Open Extended Reactions

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka was one of Max Verstappen's 19 race wins in 2023. Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua via Getty Images

Formula One will continue to race at the Suzuka circuit in Japan until the end of the decade after a new five-year contract extension was announced on Friday.

The circuit -- a fan and driver favourite -- was due to hold the last Japanese Grand Prix of its existing contract on April 7 this year, but the new deal means it will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2029.

"Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

Suzuka first hosted a Japanese Grand Prix in 1987 and apart from a two-year break in 2007 and 2008 when the race moved to Fuji Speedway and another two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it has hosted a grand prix every year since.

The Honda-owned circuit agreed to move from its traditional October date to April this year as part of F1's efforts to minimise the environmental impact of shipping freight over the course of the season.

"As we prepare to return to Japan earlier than usual this season, l would like to express my huge gratitude to the promoter and team at Honda MobilityLand for supporting our effort towards greater calendar rationalisation as we look to make the sport more sustainable," Domenicali added.

"Our fans in Japan embrace Formula One with a unique passion and we look forward to working with the promoter to give fans the experience they deserve for years to come."

The news follows the addition of a street circuit in Madrid from 2026 onwards, amid a trend for new F1 venues to be based away from permanent facilities like Suzuka.

This year's schedule will feature a record 24 races -- the limit currently agreed upon by teams, the FIA and F1.