Open Extended Reactions

Williams has revealed its new livery for the upcoming season at a launch event in New York.

The new car, named the FW46, was not revealed during the event and will make its track debut later this month during a filming day in Bahrain on February 20, the eve of pre-season testing.

The 2024 livery features a new sponsorship deal with Japanese company Komatsu, which is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used for mining, construction and forestry.

American driver Logan Sargeant will continue at Williams for a second season as Alex Albon's teammate this year.

The new paintwork is not a dramatic departure from last year's, but the team, which has raced in F1 since 1977 and won nine constructors' championships, was keen to play up its historic styling cues.

"The livery seamlessly blends past glory with future aspirations to make history again, featuring a vibrant colour transition from Heritage Navy Blue to New Era Williams," the team said in a press release.

"A red and white pinstripe, reflecting Williams' position as a British icon and inspired by historic cars from the 1985 FW10 driven by Nigel Mansell and Keke Rosberg to the 1997 Championship-winning FW19 piloted to glory by Jacques Villeneuve, is meticulously integrated for a classy yet powerful look."

Williams finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship, which was its best result since finishing fifth in 2017.

Under the ownership of American private investment firm Dorilton Capital, which bought Williams in 2020, the team has targeted a move up the grid. Part of that push was hiring James Vowles from Mercedes as team principal at the start of last season.

"As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future," Vowles said.

"Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I've seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the constructors' championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We've also shown the world that we're building the foundations for moving forward.

"We'll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu.

"Of course, there's still a long way to go on this journey together but I know our fans, partners and everyone at Grove HQ is pushing as one to create new history for this iconic team.

"It will take time, but everyone's support is integral to help drive us towards success in the years to come. I'm looking forward to seeing what this season holds for us."